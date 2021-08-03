Critical Analysis: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinduoduo and comScore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 12.43 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -99.43 comScore $356.04 million 0.92 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -6.04

comScore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -7.96% -13.24% -4.77% comScore -20.18% -29.01% -9.98%

Volatility & Risk

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinduoduo and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 5 12 0 2.71 comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus price target of $159.47, suggesting a potential upside of 74.32%. comScore has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.92%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than comScore.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats comScore on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data; and OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting. In addition, its ratings and planning products comprise Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

