Critical Analysis: The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get The Macerich alerts:

75.6% of The Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of The Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Macerich and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Macerich 5 3 2 0 1.70 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63

The Macerich currently has a consensus target price of $15.85, indicating a potential downside of 1.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.23%. Given The Macerich’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Macerich is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Macerich and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Macerich $786.03 million 3.69 -$230.20 million $2.16 7.48 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.09 billion 13.86 $228.28 million $2.17 38.25

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than The Macerich. The Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Macerich and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Macerich -40.20% -11.74% -3.40% Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.64% 18.54% 5.28%

Dividends

The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Macerich pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

The Macerich has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats The Macerich on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.