CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 699,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $210,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,114 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 7,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,788. The company has a market capitalization of $709.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

