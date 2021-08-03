Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCEL opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $71.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.31. Cryo-Cell International has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.50.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 348.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

