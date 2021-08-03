Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

CYRX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 223,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,197. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cryoport by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 750,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 38,997 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

