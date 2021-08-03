CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

CTO stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

