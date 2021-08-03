CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
CTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.
CTO stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
