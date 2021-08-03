Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 22,012 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 182.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 194,636 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 150,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

