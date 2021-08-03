Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

