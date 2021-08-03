Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,810 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

