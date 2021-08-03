Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAMF opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,738,178 shares of company stock worth $321,260,469 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

