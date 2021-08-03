Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 68,297 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.