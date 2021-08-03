CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.18

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $25.92 million and $140.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032687 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00254040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00034246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006083 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,939,189 coins and its circulating supply is 142,939,189 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

