CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CCPG stock opened at GBX 104.93 ($1.37) on Tuesday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.12.

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

