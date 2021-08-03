CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CCPG stock opened at GBX 104.93 ($1.37) on Tuesday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.12.
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
