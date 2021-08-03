CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%.

CVI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. 30,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,588. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

