CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $69.00

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.00, but opened at $62.01. CVR Partners shares last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $651.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.