CVS Health (CVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

