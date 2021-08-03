CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CONE. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,803.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.