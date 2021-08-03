D. Clay Bretches Purchases 200 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.54 per share, for a total transaction of $12,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, D. Clay Bretches acquired 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.

Shares of ALTM traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.45. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.90.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

