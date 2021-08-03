D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth about $3,012,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth about $5,020,000.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

