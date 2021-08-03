D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 29,623 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,623 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

