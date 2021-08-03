D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 35,231 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,231 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in MKS Instruments by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 68,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 758.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $156.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.62.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

