D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $2.19 Million Position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 218,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pine Island Acquisition by 95.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 180,999 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pine Island Acquisition alerts:

Pine Island Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Island Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Island Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.