DA Davidson Comments on TriCo Bancshares’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75.

TCBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TCBK opened at $38.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 30.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

