DA Davidson Weighs in on Simmons First National Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after buying an additional 1,237,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $7,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

