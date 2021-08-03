Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.50. 44,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,641. The stock has a market cap of $213.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.73. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,223. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

