Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells $3,325,100.99 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Burrowes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $675,090.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,988,532.56.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $150.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

