Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Down 22.7% in July

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.97. 6,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,071. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

