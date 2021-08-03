Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $55.43 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

