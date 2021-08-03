Datadog (DDOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -797.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.42.

In other Datadog news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $935,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 343,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,216,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,309 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,785. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

