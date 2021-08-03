Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.42.

Datadog stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -797.30 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $836,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,155,249.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,309 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,785. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

