DAV Coin (DAV) Hits One Day Volume of $1.41 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00359986 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,702.42 or 0.99853100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00069919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

