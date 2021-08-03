DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.66. DaVita also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.400 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 616,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,442. DaVita has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $4,222,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

