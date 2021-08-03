DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DBVT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 143,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,326. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $546.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBVT. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

