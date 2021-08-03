Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.78

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 2211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.