Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $426.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.14.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $424.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.34. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $427.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

