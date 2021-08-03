Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $475.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $444.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2022 earnings at $15.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $410.14.

Shares of DECK opened at $424.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.34. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $427.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

