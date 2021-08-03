Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Raises Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. The company had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

