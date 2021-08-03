Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Delphy has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $448,683.88 and approximately $57,718.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00062093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.00810026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042420 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.