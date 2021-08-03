Deri Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $704,185.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $704,185.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00141263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,295.51 or 0.99830510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.15 or 0.00845010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

