Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

