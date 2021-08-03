Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aena S.M.E. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF remained flat at $$162.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.04.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.