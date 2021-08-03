Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches Market Cap of $201,181.32

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $201,181.32 and $137.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

