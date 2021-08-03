Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWNI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

DWNI opened at €52.80 ($62.12) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €51.68.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

