Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $718,232.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00234832 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

