DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DXCM opened at $511.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,155 shares of company stock valued at $30,885,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

