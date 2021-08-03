DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $475.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $511.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

