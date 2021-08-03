DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Stock Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 436.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,586 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of DHT worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 573.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $13,978,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in DHT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 297,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $985.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.