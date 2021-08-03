Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $79.61. 81,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,955. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

