Digitex Futures One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00062554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.03 or 0.00809890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00093552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

