Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $273,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $388.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.